Suspect in deadly East Helena crash appears in court

HELENA — William Bart Stuart, the 52-year-old Helena man charged with felony vehicular homicide while under the influence, felony criminal endangerment, and felony fleeing or eluding a peace officer, appeared in in district court on Tuesday.

At the arraignment, Stuart entered a plea of not guilty, which is common in many criminal cases.

The November crash in East Helena resulted in the death of 69-year-old Terry Lamping, who was inside the home Stuart is accused of crashing into while under the influence.

Her husband, 76-year-old Phil Lamping, sustained critical injuries and was taken to advanced medical care.

Stuart is currently out on bond, which was set at $500,000.

The Montana Highway Patrol stopped Stuart on Canyon Ferry Road, before he allegedly sped off at up to 115 miles per hour, where he then crashed through a fence and into the side of the home at the intersection of Lake Helena Drive and Old Highway 12.

According to court documents, a passenger in the vehicle told officers they witnessed Stuart consuming 14 to 15 alcoholic drinks before the crash. Stuart has four DUI convictions.

A Helena law firm is helping the family keep track of Stuart’s actions, alleging in a Facebook post he was reportedly drinking in the bars again. They are asking for information about Stuart's drinking after the crash.

During this time, the Lamping family is facing unexpected financial burdens, including funeral expenses, time away from work, and medical expenses.

A GoFundMe has been created to help alleviate some of the family's burden; click here if you would like to donate.

Stuart's trial is scheduled for May 18 of next year with Judge McMahon.

