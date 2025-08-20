Suspect in deadly Montana shooting enters plea; victim's family and friends react

GREAT FALLS — Treyson Lee Sharp, a 21‑year‑old man from Browning, appeared in federal court on Tuesday for arraignment on charges stemming from a December 2024 shooting that resulted in the death of Jadie Butterfly of Browning.

Watch: Reactions from family and friends of Jadie Butterfly

According to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme, Sharp pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging involuntary manslaughter and possession of an unregistered firearm.

Presiding U.S. Magistrate Judge John Johnston accepted the plea and ordered Sharp released pending further proceedings.

Allegations

Count I of the indictment alleges that on or about December 28, 2024, near Browning, Sharp—while committing “a lawful act that might produce death”—discharged a loaded firearm at Jane Doe (Jadie Butterfly), resulting in her death.

Count II alleges that Sharp knowingly possessed a shortened shotgun that was less than 26 inches in length and having a barrel under 18 inches that was not registered to him under the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley is prosecuting the case, with investigative support from multiple agencies, including the FBI, ATF, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

Family & Friends React

The victim’s family and friends, while deeply shaken by the proceedings, expressed both disappointment in the outcome of the hearing and a steadfast hope for justice.

Chris Butterfly, Jadie’s father, spoke about the family’s fight: “We're going on nine months since we lost our daughter, and it's just been a nightmare every day for us. We just want some sort of closure from this so we can start our healing process. And so, we're just taking it day by day, and just hoping that justice is served.”

Her relatives described Jadie as a vibrant 19‑year‑old whose presence lit up rooms: “She was funny, strong, independent. She just had a lot of dreams in life that she was, you know, actively working on and she wanted to get a degree and come back to Browning. Her goal was to come back to the reservation and help our people.”

Her best friends said the community is backing their grieving: “Jadie really brought us all together. It just shows how loved she was and how many people cared about her too, like, still be supporting one another through it all.”



Looking Ahead

With Sharp now released under court‐ordered conditions, the next steps include pre‑trial motions and setting a trial date.

If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release for involuntary manslaughter. The weapon charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

The family hopes that the combination of federal resources involved and public attention will ensure a thorough and fair resolution.

Justice, they say, must be more than a plea. It must honor the memory of a young life ended too soon.

