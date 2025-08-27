Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect in Montana bank robbery arrested after police pursuit

MILES CITY - One person was arrested Wednesday following a bank robbery and police pursuit in Miles City, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities received the call at 11 a.m. of the bank robbery at US Bank at 619 Main St. in Miles City.

A Custer County Sheriff's Office deputy saw the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, the sheriff's office posted on social media.

Instead, the vehicle fled, and the pursuit began. It ended shortly after the deputy used a PIT maneuver, which entails bumping the vehicle to force it to stop.

No one was injured, and the suspect, who was not identified, was booked into the Custer County Detention Center.

