Suspect in stabbing arrested in Great Falls

A man was stabbed in Great Falls on Monday, May 1, 2023, and a suspect has been arrested.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that officers responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a report that a man had been stabbed in the chest.

The incident occurred in an apartment along the 100 block of 12th Street North near Morony Park.

According to court documents, the stabbing happened in the kitchen of a residence.

A witness told police that the suspect does not live there, but had stayed there "a few weeks prior."

The victim was taken to a hospital with what police say are "serious" injuries, but he is expected to recover.

The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, but he was found and taken into custody at about 1:15 a.m.

The 28-year-old suspect is facing felony charges of assault with a weapon and aggravated burglary.

