Suspect leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through Carbon County

A suspect with a $250,000 warrant led law enforcement on a high-speed chase along Highway 212 in Carbon County on Wednesday night before a deputy struck his vehicle and forced him off the road.

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said the incident began when a deputy spotted the man in a pickup near Boyd and attempted to pull him over just before 6 p.m.

The man was wanted on a warrant for aggravated kidnapping out of Carbon County, a case deputies had been working for a few days, McQuillan said.

The man fled, taking back roads to avoid spike strips before he turned back onto Highway 212 heading south.

He was pursued by five law-enforcement vehicles, including McQuillan, reaching speeds of nearly 100 mph, the sheriff said.

At one point, the chase flew past a MTN News crew returning from an assignment.

Law enforcement used a PIT maneuver, where a police vehicle bumps a suspect vehicle to force it off the road, and the vehicle overturned on the side of the road, McQuillan said.

No one was injured, although the driver might be taken to a Billings hospital for observation, McQuillan said.

He will then likely be taken to the Yellowstone County jail, McQuillan said.

The Montana Highway Patrol and the Red Lodge Police Department were also involved in the chase.

Traffic was slowed to one lane Wednesday night as a result of the crash.

Carbon County deputies flew drone cameras over the area to investigate the incident.