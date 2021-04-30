Suspect shoots himself, ending day-long hostage situation near Bozeman

The situation involving an armed man and a hostage in the Forest Park mobile home park west of Bozeman has been resolved.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said the incident began Thursday morning when a man barricaded himself in a residence with a female hostage. The woman was released without incident at about 2:50 p.m.

The man remained barricaded in the residence, and law enforcement officers continued negotiating with him throughout the day.

At about 7:30 p.m., the man shot himself. He was treated at the scene and then taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital for further treatment. His current medical condition has not been disclosed.

Residents were then allowed to return home.

Authorities have not released the name of the man, and no other details have been released at this point. The investigation continues; we will update you when we get more information.