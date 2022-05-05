Watch
Suspect sought after police officer assaulted near Ronan

Posted at 11:27 AM, May 05, 2022
POLSON - Authorities are searching for a man who assaulted a police officer near Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a Flathead Tribal Police Officer was assaulted by 27-year-old Curtis Buck, of Ronan at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The officer was hospitalized because of the assault but was later released.

Anyone with knowledge of Buck’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Sheriff Bell says no further information is being released at this time.

