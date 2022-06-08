Suspect sought following high-speed I-90 chase near Columbus

COLUMBUS - Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning on Interstate 90 in Stillwater and Yellowstone counties reaching speeds of 130 mph.

The incident began about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday when a Columbus police officer pulled over a 2000 Ford Mustang near the Town Pump near exit 408 of Interstate 90, Chief Gary Timm said in a news release.

As the officer approached the car on foot, the driver took off and headed west on I-90. He then went into the median at mile marker 405 and entered the eastbound lanes, according to Timm.

Columbus Police gave chase into Yellowstone County, where Laurel police successfully placed spike strips to slow down the vehicle, according to Timm.

The vehicle left the interstate at the East Laurel exit- about 30 miles away from the start of the chase- then continued north onto Laurel Airport Road. On the 6300 block of Bearpaw Drive, the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot. The Mustang crashed into a garage in the neighborhood.

A passenger, a 25-year-old woman, tried to run but was caught. She was released with no charges, according to Timm. The driver escaped by fleeing over several fences, Timm said.

Columbus police are still trying to find out who the driver was and why he was fleeing. The driver was not the registered owner of the vehicle, according to Timm.

