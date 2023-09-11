Suspects sought in two recent Missoula attacks

MISSOULA – The Missoula Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two people who were involved in a pair of recent assaults.

MPD is attempting to identify two males who attacked and beat up two people in two separate incidents on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

The assaults happened at 11:25 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. on the north end of the California Street Footbridge.

“Video footage before, during and after the incidents shows multiple bicyclists and pedestrians walking by the two individuals, and it appears that their first victim might have known them before he was beat up,” a social media states.

However, MPD notes that the video of the assaults is too grainy to determine anything other than it appears to be two male suspects.

Anyone with information about the identity of these two men is asked to contact Detective Smith at 406-552-6335.

Tips may also be reported anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward.