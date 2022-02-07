Suspicious death of teen at Billings hotel under investigation

BILLINGS - Police in Billings are investigating the suspicious death of a teenager at a Heights hotel.

Police said in a press release issued Monday the investigation began Sunday at about 4:48 a.m. when officers were sent to a location on Swords Lane for a suspicious call. When officers arrived they located a 20-year-old Billings man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken by ambulance to a medical facility for treatment.

About two hours later, at 6:38 a.m., officers were sent to the Country Inn and Suites, located at 231 Main Street, for a welfare check regarding a male who possibly shot himself. When officers arrived they located a 16-year-old boy deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

During the investigation, officers determined that both incidents were related, the press release states. Both the 20-year-old and the 16-year-old are known to have an association with each other and there were other circumstances present related to the events. Police did not provide further details on those circumstances.

The death of the 16-year-old is being treated as suspicious, the press release states. Investigative efforts are focused on determining whether the fatal gunshot wound was self-inflicted or if there was criminal involvement. There have been no charges or arrests.

Investigators have interviewed several witnesses, but officers are not looking for any other persons involved or suspects related to the investigation. The name of the 16-year-old has not been released.

