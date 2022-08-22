Suspicious fires on Mount Helena under investigated

HELENA - Helena authorities are investigating suspicious wildland fires that started Sunday evening on the south side of Mount Helena.
The fire was first reported at 8:48 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the area of the Dump Gulch Trailhead.
Crews from the Helena Fire Department found two separate fire starts that they were able to extinguish.
A fire crew from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation was requested to assist and stayed on fire watch throughout the night.
HFD says there have been reports of a male individual in the area when the fire started and may have returned later.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Helena Fire Department at 406-447-8472.
“Fire danger remains high in and around the Helena area. Please be fire safe and fire aware when living, recreating, and working within areas of high potential for fire<’ wrote HFD Assistant Chief Mike Chambers in a press release.