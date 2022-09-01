Swat Called For An Armed Barricaded Person

MISSOULA — Update 10:45 P.M

The situation is now over and there is no threat to the public.

The Missoula Police Department’s SWAT team has been called to a situation involving an armed and barricaded person at the Red Lion Inn ofWest Broadway.

Bystanders tell MTN they heard a flashbang go off inside the building.

The police say SWAT is using, quote, “all available techniques to ensure the public safety and work to safely resolve this incident.”

They report the person is within the police perimeter.

It’s advised you avoid the area.

No other details are being released, but we will keep you updated online as we learn more.

