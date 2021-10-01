Missoula teacher arrested for attempted sexual abuse of children

MISSOULA — An elementary school teacher was arrested on Friday morning by police in Missoula.

Hellgate Elementary School teacher Scott Hamilton, 25, has been taken into custody on charges of Attempted Sexual Abuse of Children and Sexual Abuse of Children- Possession of Material.

The Missoula Police Department received information regarding the alleged offenses and immediately opened an investigation, according to MPD spokeswoman Lydia Arnold.

A search warrant was conducted at Hamilton’s home on Thursday and charges were subsequently filed with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, according to a news release.

An arrest warrant was issued on Friday and Hamilton was taken into custody without incident.

“The Missoula Police Department continues to follow-up on all allegations of Internet Crimes Against Children and appreciates reporting by the public that helps facilitate thorough investigations,” Arnold said in a statement.

The investigation is being led by Detective J. Harris who is part of the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC.)

No further information is being released at this time. Stay with KPAX for updates.