Teen arrested, gun seized following social media threat in Missoula

Posted at 4:42 PM, Apr 13, 2023
MISSOULA – A teenager was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Missoula after making a social media threat involving a gun.

The Missoula Police Department responded to Hellgate High School shortly before 12:45 p.m. after the School Resource Officer “received incomplete information about a social media post circulating among students,” according to a news release.

Missoula Police state the post indicated that someone was in possession of a firearm and because of the unknown threat to students, numerous officers responded to the school.

It was determined following an on-scene investigation that the suspect was not a Hellgate High School student and that the gun was seen off-campus. Additional MPD says no direct threats were made toward students or staff.

Officers found and arrested a 16-year-old boy in the 900 block of Cregg Lane in connection with the incident and a gun was found as he was being taken into custody. The teen is currently being held on a probation hold as well as a pending charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Hellgate High School was placed on an hour-long lockdown on April 5, 2023, following a social media threat.

