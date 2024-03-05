Teen charged as adult in connection with fatal Billings shooting

BILLINGS — A 15-year-old Billings boy authorities allege is responsible for a deadly shooting in an alleyway near South Park last year has been charged as an adult.

Corry Daniel Wolfname appeared Friday, March 1, 2024, in Yellowstone County District Court by video from the Youth Services detention facility and pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide by accountability. His bond was set at $500,000.

Court officials released the charging documents in the case on Monday after they were previously sealed by a court order.

MTN News Corry Daniel Wolfname has been charged as an adult with deliberate homicide

According to the court records, Wolfname is accused of firing the gunshot that killed 17-year-old Vydell Yellowrobe on Nov. 3, 2023.

Wolfname and Yellowrobe had previously arranged to meet through the social media app Snapchat to exchange $500 for a stolen handgun, the court records state.

The two teens and several others met in an alleyway near South Park for the exchange, but during the meeting, Wolfname and several other teens pulled out firearms and began shooting.

Yellowrobe was stuck and fell to the ground and two teens with him fled while returning gunfire at the other group, authorities said in court records.

Authorities said Yellowrobe was struck in the chest and later died at a Billings hospital.

Police officers who were nearby when the shooting occurred located several discarded handguns and other evidence in the area, including the two teens who were with Yellowrobe in the alley.

Investigators also found the Snapchat messages between Wolfname and Yellowrobe before the shooting.