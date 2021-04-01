Three Forks man charged with assault after striking deputy during arrest

BOZEMAN — A Three Forks man who reportedly got into an altercation with a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy while he was being arrested in Three Forks on Wednesday has been charged with assault on a peace officer.

Mark C. Owensby II, 37, was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday and faces a $50,000 bail.

According to charging documents, at approximately 5:52 pm on Mar. 31, 2021, a deputy reportedly saw Owensby driving at a high rate of speed and fishtailing on Kansas Street.

When the deputy waved his hand to stop Owensby, he reportedly stopped then motioned with his head to the officer, signaling “no” then drove off aggressively at a high rate of speed through several Three Forks neighborhoods.

The deputy followed the vehicle in his patrol car and was able to locate it parked behind a residence on Front St. The deputy was able to identify Owensby as the driver when the man came to the front door.

As the deputy informed Owensby he was under arrest for obstruction, he reportedly attempted to run from the deputy back into the house. In the ensuing struggle, the deputy reported that Owensby began striking him with his hands until the deputy was able to handcuff the man.

Owensby then allegedly began screaming profanities and was extremely belligerent. The deputy noted in court paperwork that he detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverages from Owensby.

The deputy sustained injuries to his left wrist and a cut to the back of his head. In the documents, the deputy notes that charges of DUI (2nd), fleeing from or eluding peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest will be requested through the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office.

Owensby’s next court appearance is set for April 16, 2021.

