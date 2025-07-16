Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Wednesday morning Missoula shooting under investigation

A 30-year-old man was shot shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cooper Street in Missoula.
Missoula Cooper Street Shooting
MTN News
A 30-year-old man was shot shortly before 6:30 a.m. on July 16, 2025, in the 2000 block of Cooper Street in Missoula.
Missoula Cooper Street Shooting
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot Wednesday morning in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Cooper Street shortly before 6:30 a.m.

071625 COOPER ST SHOOTING

Officers arrived to find that a 30-year-old man had been shot and began life-saving measures until EMS crews arrived and took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop shortly after the shooting and took the occupants of the vehicle into custody without incident.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says all of the people involved in the incident have been identified and detectives are interviewing them.

Missoula Cooper Street Shooting
A 30-year-old man was shot shortly before 6:30 a.m. on July 16, 2025, in the 2000 block of Cooper Street in Missoula.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone who saw the incident or has additional information is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Ethan Smith at 406-552-6335.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader