BOZEMAN — Two men were arrested Friday afternoon and remain behind bars after an attempted bank robbery was reported in Bozeman.

According to a release from Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp, at approximately 12:17 pm, the Bozeman Police Department was dispatched to a holdup alarm at First Security Bank, located at 624 South Cottonwood Road.

As officers arrived on the scene, bank employees confirmed two male suspects were inside the bank demanding money and that one of the males had indicated he was armed with an unknown type of firearm.

Patrol officers contacted the suspects as they exited the bank and took them into custody without further incident.

No one was injured as a result of the robbery and no firearms were located during the subsequent investigation.

Both suspects were transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center where they are currently being held, without bond, on charges of Robbery, a felony, in violation of Montana Code Annotated 45-5-401.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Bozeman Police Department Detective Sergeant Joseph Swanson at 406-582-2951 or at jswanson@bozeman.net. Tips can also be sent to policetips@bozeman.net.

Two arrested after attempted bank robbery reported in Bozeman

The Bozeman Police Department would like to thank those involved in this incident for taking appropriate action and for their cooperation. The Bozeman Police Department encourages all residents to be cognizant of their surroundings and to promptly report suspicious activity to 911 or to the police department’s non-emergency line at 406-582-2000.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.