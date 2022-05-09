Two Missoula police officers injured in Sunday incident

MISSOULA – Two Missoula police officers were injured following a Sunday incident.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman says law enforcement responded to a call for service regarding a building in the 500 block of Front St. being broken into.

Officers found a 17-year-old in the old Western Montana Clinic building and as he was being taken into custody, Arnold says he assaulted two officers.

Law enforcement was able to take the male into custody and he was charged with multiple offenses.

Arnold says the officers were treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

An investigation into the incident is continuing and no further information is being released at this time.