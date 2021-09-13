Watch
University of Montana PD investigating "drug facilitated" assault

Posted at 2:17 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 16:23:25-04

MISSOULA — An assault investigation has been launched on the University of Montana campus.

The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) was notified of a "drug facilitated aggravated assault" that took place in a residence hall on campus early Sunday morning.

An alert sent by UMPD states "the victim may have been drugged by an unknown individual. The assault was first reported to a Campus Security Authority."

Anyone with information about the assault, or who may have observed any acts that could be connected to it, is asked to contact UMPD at (406) 243-4000. A report can also be made here.

