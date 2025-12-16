Update: Chief vows to catch those responsible for Billings church vandalism

Update 2:30 p.m. Monday

BILLINGS - Billings Police Chief Rich St. John vowed to find the people responsible for the weekend vandalism of the Mayflower Congregational Church in Billings, noting that officers are canvassing neighborhoods, reviewing surveillance footage and following every lead.

In a letter to the community posted on social media, St. John assured church members that the police department stands with them following the incident, when several swastikas and hateful language were spray-painted on the outside of the church on Polly Drive.

"Let me be clear: the swastikas and hateful rhetoric painted on the walls of a place of worship were not just acts of vandalism. They are an attack on members of our community, an attempt to intimidate, and a symbol of violence and oppression, and have no place in our community," St. John wrote.

He added, "To the person or people responsible for this hateful act, we will find you, and you will be held fully accountable under the law. Hate-fueled crimes are not expressions of free speech— they are deliberate attempts to threaten and divide. We will not allow that to stand."

Vandals struck the church on Friday or Saturday morning. Police are urging anyone with information on the vandalism to call Billings police at 406-657-8200.

Read the full letter below:

Dear citizens of Billings:

Over the past several days, our department has been investigating the hateful symbols and rhetoric painted on the walls of a local church.

Let me be clear: the swastikas and hateful rhetoric painted on the walls of a place of worship were not just acts of vandalism. They are an attack on members of our community, an attempt to intimidate, and a symbol of violence and oppression, and have no place in our community.

This is a serious crime, and the investigation is still active. Officers are canvassing the neighborhood, looking for surveillance footage, collecting available physical evidence, and following every lead. We have been in contact with church leadership and other community partners to ensure they feel supported and protected during this time.

To the person or people responsible for this hateful act, we will find you, and you will be held fully accountable under the law. Hate-fueled crimes are not expressions of free speech—they are deliberate attempts to threaten and divide. We will not allow that to stand.

To the members of our community, I want you to know this: you are not alone. Your police department is committed to protecting every resident, every family, and every place of worship. We will remain visible, engaged, and proactive as this investigation moves forward.

Our commitment is simple: Confront hate and the harm it causes without amplifying it, protect our community without hesitation, and ensure our actions reflect the values we stand for.

We stand with our community, with our faith partners, and with everyone who rejects intimidation and division.

Respectfully,

Rich St. John

Chief of Police

(original report)

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help in the investigation into church vandalism.

The department posted on social media Monday morning that anyone with information about the vandalism at Mayflower Congregational Church is encouraged to call authorities at 406-657-8200.

"All information, no matter how minor it may seem, is appreciated," the post states.

The church at 2940 Poly Drive was hit by vandals on Friday night or Saturday morning. The vandals used red spray paint to put several swastikas and profane words on the exterior of the church.

The graffiti came just days after a pride flag bearing the message “God is still speaking” was torn down from the West End church’s property.

Pastor Amy Carter said she believes the Mayflower was targeted because of the congregation's openly progressive stance and public support of LGBTQ+ inclusion.

RELATED MTN NEWS COVERAGE

'Hate doesn't have the last word': Cleanup after church vandalism sparks unity in Billings

'Hate doesn't have the last word': Cleanup after church vandalism sparks unity in Billings

406 Pride stands in solidarity with Mayflower Church after hate crime vandalism