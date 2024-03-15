'Person of interest' identified in killing of missing Billings boy

BILLINGS — Billings police said Friday officers have detained one 19-year-old "person of interest" in connection with the homicide of a missing 12-year-old boy and arrested another 13-year-old on suspicion of tampering with evidence.

Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release police recovered the body of Andy Paul Beartusk Martinez in an outbuilding after obtaining a search warrant for a residence on the 900 block of Terry Avenue.

While Lennick did not identify Martinez in the release, family members confirmed the identity to MTN News.

Martinez was reported missing on March 7, and police followed up leads in Billings and Pryor, according to Lennick.

Family members also took up the search in the area around Central Park, where he was last seen.

The 19-year-old was detained, according to Lennick, but he has not been charged. The 13-year-old was charged and taken into custody of Youth Services.

Billings police and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are investigating.

courtesy image Andy Paul Beartusk Martinez

(first report)

Billings police are investigating the suspicious death of a boy at 936 Terry Ave. Friday afternoon.

Lt. Brandon Wooley told Q2 News at the scene that the incident is connected with a case of a missing 12-year-old boy, whom he did not identify.

Billings police recently posted on Facebook a request to help search for 12-year-old Andy Paul Beartusk Martinez, who was last seen around Central Park.

Family members of the missing boy confirmed to Q2 Friday afternoon that the deceased is Martinez.

The Billings crime scene investigation van is at the scene.

