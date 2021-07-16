Vaughn shooting victim identified; suspect charged

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has identified Joseph Randall Ray as the man who died after being shot in Vaughn on Thursday evening.

At about 8:37 p.m., deputies were dispatched for a report of a man who had been shot in front of the Office Bar in Vaughn.

The victim - later identified as Ray - was taken to Benefis Health System hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The defendant, whose name has not yet been released, has been charged at this point with assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance at District Court in Great Falls on Friday afternoon.

An autopsy on Ray is scheduled for Monday, July 19, at the state crime lab in Missoula.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Office are continuing their investigation.