Vehicular homicide DUI charges filed in fatal Montana motorcycle crash

VIRGINIA CITY — A Cardwell man is behind bars after being charged with vehicular homicide DUI, following an investigation into a two-motorcycle crash that happened in Madison County over the summer.

William M. Walker, 49, is currently being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

According to charging documents, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, Walker negligently caused the death of Clarence Skillman, 61, of Harrison, after their motorcycles collided between Twin Bridges and Silver Star.

A blood test reportedly showed Walker's BAC was .181, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Court documents, filed on Nov. 21, state that a group of motorcyclists was traveling northbound on Montana Highway 41, just north of Twin Bridges, with Walker leading the group as they left a construction zone. Skillman was reportedly riding a Harley-Davidson three-wheeled motorcycle immediately behind Williams.

MTN NEWS

As the group left the construction zone, Walker's hat blew off. Walker allegedly began braking, intending to turn around and retrieve the hat. As Skillman moved to the left, Walker reportedly made a "sudden swerve" in that direction to perform a U-turn. In an interview with an MHP trooper, Walker stated he made a hand signal indicating the turn, but no other witnesses saw the hand signal.

The resulting collision reportedly caused Walker's motorcycle to tip over and threw him from the bike. Walker suffered minor injuries.

Skillman's trike reportedly rolled after the crash, coming to rest upside down in the borrow pit with the man pinned underneath it. People at the scene stopped to render aid. Skillman was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Ruby Valley Medical Center and then was flown to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

During the crash investigation, witnesses stated Skillman and Walker were part of a group participating in a "poker run" event. They had reportedly stopped at the Silver Dollar Bar in Ennis and another at the Blue Anchor Bar in Twin Bridges.

Charging documents state that Skillman reportedly had one beer at the Blue Anchor. Walker reportedly had one beer at the Silver Dollar and another at the Blue Anchor. He later allegedly indicated he had consumed a Bloody Mary that day.

Skillman died from his injuries on August 24, 2025.

If convicted, Walker could face a prison term of 30 years, with a fine of $50,000.