Victim in Billings shooting dies; homicide investigation launched

MTN News
Posted at 4:30 PM, Jun 03, 2024

BILLINGS — A 49-year-old man shot on the 100 block of South 38th Street in Billings on May 20 has died, prompting police to elevate the investigation to a homicide, Billings police said in a news release Monday.

The man was shot following a dispute with an 82-year-old neighbor, who police said is cooperating with the investigation but has not been arrested.

Neighbors told MTN News the day after the shooting that the two men had had previous disputes.

The shooting was about a block away from Highland Park.

