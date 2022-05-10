Watch
'Wanted man' arrested following standoff in Kalispell

Posted at 1:04 PM, May 10, 2022
KALISPELL — KALISPELL - Police in Kalispell report a "wanted man" was arrested on Tuesday at the Sunridge Apartments on Liberty Street.

Kalispell Chief of Police Doug Overan stated in a news release that 34-year-old Aaron McGarry of Kalispell was wanted for felony Criminal Endangerment Partner or Family Member Assault, as well as for violating parole.

According to a news release, the Kalispell Police Special Response Team and the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT were called to the scene "due to information obtained in the initial investigation."

Crisis negotiators were eventually able to convince McGarry to surrender, and Overmann says he was arrested without incident. McGarry was taken to the Flathead County Detention Center where he is being held on several felony charges.

