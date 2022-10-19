Wife allegedly kills husband in Gallatin Canyon, later found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound

(Updated with additional information, 12:35 p.m. MDT, 10/19/2022)

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer identified two victims on Wednesday who reportedly died in a murder/suicide on Tuesday night.

According to a media release, around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway.

Sheriff Springer said at a Wednesday press conference that a witness saw a woman shoot a man multiple times before fleeing the scene in a pickup truck.

Responders found 53-year-old Jason Jones dead at the scene upon arrival. The release said preliminary findings showed Jason died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed with MTN News that Jason Jones was a Bozeman physician.

Bozeman Health Dr. Jason Jones was allegedly shot and killed by his wife, Kimberli Jones

Investigators determined the suspect to be Jason's spouse, 50-year-old Kimberli Jones. Kimberli was later found dead near the Hyalite reservoir due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sheriff Springer said during the press conference a person recreating at Hyalite located her and called 911.

Sheriff Springer said there was no history of violence or prior incidents reported between the couple. There is currently no evidence of an altercation before Kimberli shot Jason Jones. The gun used in the incident is believed to have been in Kimberli Jones' possession before and after both shootings, according to Sheriff Springer.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office / Facebook Sheriff Dan Springer discusses the alleged homicide/suicide that claimed the lives of Jason and Kimberli Jones in Gallatin County on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

The couple reportedly has adult children that work in Bozeman. Sheriff Springer extended the deepest condolences of the Sheriff's Office to the family and friends of Jason and Kimberli Jones.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning, and the incident remains under investigation.

We will update you if we get more information.