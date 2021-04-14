Wolf Point man charged with murder

GREAT FALLS — Doratello “DJ” Juan Fischer of Wolf Point, accused of murdering a man on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation last year, appeared in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday on murder and firearms charges.

An indictment alleges that on Nov. 27, 2020, in Wolf Point, Fischer unlawfully killed the victim, identified in court documents as "John Doe," with malice aforethought and premeditation, and that Fischer knowingly used a firearm in relation to the murder charge.

Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release that Fischer pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with first degree murder and to the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

If convicted of the murder charge, Fischer faces a mandatory life sentence in prison and a $250,000 fine. If convicted of the firearms crime, Fischer faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, consecutive to any other term of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and five years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Johnston presided. Fischer, 35 years old, remains in custody pending further proceedings.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lori Suek and Jared Cobell are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI.

