Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Woman charged with deliberate homicide following death of Montana child

Sheriff Wendt said the case remains active and no further information will be released at this time
Beaverhead.png
Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office
Beaverhead.png
Posted

LIMA — A mother has been charged with deliberate homicide in the death of her son in Lima reported last week.

According to a release from Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wendt, deputies and emergency medical personnel from Lima Ambulance responded to the report of an unattended death on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

Responders found the body of the child and deemed the death suspicious, and requested assistance from the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The adult woman who was at the home was booked into the Beaverhead County Detention Center and charged with deliberate homicide.

Sheriff Wendt said the case remains active.

Wendt also expressed gratitude to the first responders who assisted in the case, thanking them for “put[ting] others before themselves every day,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader