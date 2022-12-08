Woman claims Montana man murdered as part of satanic "initiation"

BILLINGS - A woman told an officer she killed a man inside his South Side Billings home as part of an "initiation that the detective would not understand."

Court documents state the woman, Nina Mel Cochran, also said "she had been born to become Lucifer and rule over the earth."

Cochran, 32, has been charged with deliberate homicide for the death of a 64-year-old man identified in court records by the initials D.N.

The man's body was discovered by police in a residence on Hillview Lane after Cochran was arrested in Park County and allegedly confessed to murdering D.N. in Billings.

Cochran has yet to be arraigned in Yellowstone County on the murder charge.

According to charging documents, Cochran was initially arrested in Park County on Dec. 1 by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper who responded to a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 90.

The trooper said he attempted to stop a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, but the driver fled until the vehicle was stopped by tire spikes near Big Timber.

Cochran was arrested on several charges, including felony criminal endangerment, court records state.

The vehicle Cochran was driving belonged to D.N., and attempts to contact him were unsuccessful, court records state.

An agent of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation visited the Billings residence to attempt to make contact with D.N., but no one answered and the door was locked.

A neighbor told the agent he typically saw D.N. daily but had not seen him for several days.

Cochran was then interviewed by an officer in the Park County Detention Center on Dec. 6.

Court records state she waived her rights and agreed to speak with the officer.

It was during that interview Cochran allegedly said D.N. was "in his house dead" and that she had killed him as part of a satanic initiation.

She also allegedly gave the officer D.N.'s address and said she left the house after the ritual to go do "some driving," court records state.

Following the interview, the officer contacted the Billings Police Department and requested a welfare check at D.N.'s residence.

Billings Police reported officers served a warrant at the residence and found D.N.'s body in the living room on a couch.