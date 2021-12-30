Woman shot following pursuit with law enforcement near Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE - A woman is hospitalized after being shot by law enforcement following a Tuesday night pursuit that reportedly saw her ram a stolen vehicle into two police cars.

A Powell County deputy and Deer Lodge police officer responded to a violation of a restraining order at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The female suspect also vandalized and stole property.

The deputy and the officer located the woman and made attempts to have her exit a stolen vehicle that she was in. She refused and drove off triggering a pursuit. Two more Deer Lodge police officers and a Montana Highway Patrol trooper aided in the pursuit.

Spike strips were successfully deployed twice during the pursuit, but the woman continued driving.

According to a press release from the Powell County Sheriff's Office, the woman rammed a parked civilian car, then rammed two of the police vehicles, causing injury to one of the officers.

Two of the officers then discharged their firearms at the suspect. The woman was hit in the arm and stopped at this time. The pursuit ended approximately 30 minutes after it began.

The suspect was removed from the vehicle, first aid was rendered until the ambulance arrived, and she was transported to the hospital.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is conducting the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

The officers who discharged their firearms were placed on administrative leave as a part of departmental policy.