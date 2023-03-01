Woman who shot, killed abandoned dog near Martin City sentenced

KALISPELL - The woman who shot, killed, and skinned an abandoned husky near Martin City last September has been sentenced.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office cited Amber Rose Barnes for animal cruelty in October.

Barnes told authorities she had mistaken the husky for a wolf pup.

She pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

A judge gave Barnes a six-month deferred sentence in Flathead County District Court on Tuesday.

That means her record will be wiped clean of the incident if she meets the requirements of her sentencing.

Barnes must also complete an online hunting course and cannot use her hunting rifle for six months.

She was also given a $585 fine, but that is suspended.