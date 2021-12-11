Watch
Billings police investigating stabbing at downtown apartment

Posted at 8:58 AM, Dec 11, 2021
Billings police are investigating a stabbing at the downtown Colonial apartments Saturday morning.

Police responded at 12:47 a.m. to the apartments at 223 S. 27th. St., according to a tweet from Sgt. Ben Milam.

One man was taken to the hospital. Police have not arrested a suspect, according to Milam.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

