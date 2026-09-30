POLSON, MT — A 56-acre lot near Skyview Lane just south of Polson could soon become a 90-unit residential subdivision aimed at addressing the area's housing shortage.

See the site in the video below:

Developer proposes 90-home subdivision on Polson's south slope

Park Schara, with Old Time Development, is proposing the Southern Slope Subdivision — 90 residential lots developed in three phases on half-acre parcels, with space for a city park and multiple walking paths.

"I have a 24-year-old son that wants to buy a home and right now it is insanely impossible," Schara said.

Schara said the site has already been approved for development and has access to city water. He said the project is designed to match the standards of the surrounding neighborhood.

"I think this is going to be the least threatening development. We're just trying to match what has already been done on this developed land," Schara said.

He said the development is also meant to serve the broader community.

"We're trying to leave this open so as a community everyone can be here," Schara said.

Schara pointed to local population growth as a driving factor behind the proposal.

"There were 105 graduates that graduated... where are they all going to live?" Schara said.

The Polson City Commission will hear public comment and vote on the subdivision Monday, Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Polson City Hall.

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