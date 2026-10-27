PABLO, MT — Lake County Planning has confirmed that a Dollar General is planned for a site off Highway 93 and Division Street in Pablo.

Watch the full video below:

Dollar General planned for Pablo site as county starts permit review

Lake County Planning Director Tiffani Murphy said the property was split into residential and commercial lots, and the commercial property is privately owned.

The county has now started the building permit process for the Dollar General, but that doesn't mean construction has been given the green light just yet.

The development still has to meet several requirements, including rules for stormwater and sanitation, before a building permit can be issued, according to Murphy.

"The lot has been through review, and because it has been subdivided, there is going to be more restrictions. There's gonna be hefty requirements for stormwater, sanitation before we issue a building permit, so it is more of a responsible build," Murphy said.

Murphy said it's unclear how long the process will take before a building permit can be issued. Neighboring residents and businesses have also been notified about the project.

We will continue to follow this story.