Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties

HELENA – Increased wildfire smoke has prompted an air quality alert to be issued for several counties in Montana.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued the alert for Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, and Sanders counties.

The air quality alert is in effect until 12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, due to elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke.

An air quality alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedance of the 24-hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard has occurred or may occur in the near future.

Particulate levels in Columbia Falls, Helena, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy as of 10 a.m. on Thursday while levels in Frenchtown, Libby, and Thompson Falls were Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

Moderate levels were reported in Missoula.



When air quality is Unhealthy state and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion.

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups state and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.

Additional information about air quality from across Montana can be found here.