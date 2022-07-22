Helicopter crashes near Moose Fire in Salmon

SALMON, ID - A helicopter being used to battle the 23,620-acre Moose Fire northeast of Salmon crashed on Thursday.

Fire managers issued the following statement in their Friday morning update:

We are aware of an aircraft accident that occurred on the Moose Fire, on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The accident is currently being investigated in coordination with Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Please be patient and rest assured we will provide additional updates as information is received.

There is no word yet on the conditions of the two people who were on board the Rotak Helicopter Services helicopter when it went down.

Below is a statement issued on the Rotak Helicopter Services website:

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that on July 21, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, a CH-47D Series "Chinook" Helicopter operated by ROTAK Helicopter Service with 2 people onboard was involved in an accident in the area near Salmon, ID.

According to the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the accident.

