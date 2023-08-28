Big Knife Fire east of Arlee at 7,276 acres, 17% contained

ARLEE - Little change is being reported on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at The Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee.

The blaze has burned 7,276 acres with containment growing from 13% to 17%.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status.

Additionally, The Tribal Primitive Area, Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin roads remain closed.

There are 112 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect across the Flathead Indian Reservation and in Lake County.