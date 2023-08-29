Watch Now
Big Knife Fire east of Arlee holds at 7,276 acres, 17% contained

Big Knife Fire Map
MTN News
Posted at 10:25 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 12:25:43-04

ARLEE - Little change is being reported on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at The Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee.

The blaze has burned 7,276 acres with containment holding at 17%.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status.

Additionally, The Tribal Primitive Area, Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin roads remain closed.

CSKT Division of Fire personnel will assume command of the fire on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at 6 a.m.

There are 16 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect across the Flathead Indian Reservation and in Lake County.

