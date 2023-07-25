Big Knife Fire near Arlee grows to 116 acres

ARLEE - The Big Knife Fire burning five miles east of Arlee has grown to an estimated 116 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire reports the blaze is burning in very steep, rocky, rugged terrain with aircraft being used to slow the fire.

A community meeting to discuss the fire has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Arlee Community Center.

Fire personnel will provide updates and be available for questions.

MTN News

The Canal Road from Mountain Home Road to the Jocko Canyon remains closed.

Fire officials note there are no evacuations at this time and that no structures are threatened.

A Local Type 3 organization is managing the lightning-sparked blaze which was first detected on Monday.

The fire danger level on the Flathead Indian Reservation was hiked to "very high" on Monday.