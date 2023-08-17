Big Knife Fire near Arlee grows to 6,275 acres, 7% contained

ARLEE - The Big Knife Fire burning five miles east of Arlee has grown from 6,102 acres to 6,275 with containment holding at 7% as of Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Fire managers report the blaze is 1¼ miles north of the Rattlesnake Wilderness Boundary and smoke may impact the Snowbowl area near Missoula.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status and Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 251 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.