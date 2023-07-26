Watch Now
Big Knife Fire near Arlee now at 148 acres burned

The Big Knife Fire blazes above Arlee on July 25, 2023.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 14:46:08-04

ARLEE - The Big Knife Fire burning five miles east of Arlee has grown slightly from 116 acres to 148 acres as of Wednesday.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire reports the blaze is burning in very steep, rocky, rugged terrain with aircraft being used to slow the fire.

A community meeting to discuss the fire has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Arlee Community Center.
Fire personnel will provide updates and be available for questions.

The Canal Road from Mountain Home Road to the Jocko Canyon remains closed.

Fire officials note there are no evacuations at this time and that no structures are threatened.

A Local Type 3 organization is managing the lightning-sparked blaze which was first detected on July 24, 2023.

The fire danger level on the Flathead Indian Reservation remains at "very high."

