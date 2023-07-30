Watch Now
Bison Range Closed Due to Fire Activity

Posted at 5:12 PM, Jul 30, 2023
FLATHEAD — According to a facebook post by the CSKT division of fire the Bison Range is closed until further notice.

The CSKT Division of Fire says this is due to fire activity from the #CommunicationButteFire north of Dixon, Montana.

We will keep you updated as more in formation comes in.

