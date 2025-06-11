Bitterroot National Forest fire danger rising to 'high'

HAMILTON — The fire danger level has been hiked to "high" on the Bitterroot Danger as of Wednesday because of continued hot and dry weather.

Forest officials note that under "high" fire danger, fires will begin from most causes and can spread rapidly.

“Campfires should never be left unattended and should be completely extinguished,” Bitterroot National Forest Fire Prevention Officer Russell Buzzell advised.

People planning on camping are advised to follow these fire safety tips:



Keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving camp. The best method is to douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again, making sure that all ashes are cold to the touch. It is illegal to have unattended campfires.

Smokers should light up only in areas cleared of all flammable debris. Cigarette butts should never be thrown from vehicle windows.

Those exploring the forest and backcountry in vehicles must stay on established roads and trails and avoid driving over dry grass and brush that could be ignited by hot exhaust systems.

Firewood cutters should operate chainsaws equipped with spark arresters in the cool morning hours and keep a shovel and fire extinguisher nearby.

Fireworks are illegal on public lands: every forest, every campsite, every day. Never light fireworks in the woods.

Take precautions when recreationally shooting. Never shoot into dry vegetation and always make sure you’re shooting in a safe location, away from roads, trails, campsites, and occupied areas. Be aware that shooting exploding targets is prohibited on National Forest System lands. Click here for more information.

Know before you go. Always check with your local Ranger District prior to your trip to get the most up-to-date information on fire danger and fire restrictions for the area.

Click here to view the latest information on the latest on fire restrictions and local fire information across Montana.