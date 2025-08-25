Bitterroot National Forest wildfire update (Aug. 25)

HAMILTON - The Bitterroot National Forest is providing an update on several wildfires.



Canyon Fire: 5 miles west of Hamilton in the Blodgett Canyon area, was declared out Monday morning.

5 miles west of Hamilton in the Blodgett Canyon area, was declared out Monday morning. Observation Point Fire: 10.5 miles south of Hamilton in the Lost Horse Canyon, was declared out Monday morning.

10.5 miles south of Hamilton in the Lost Horse Canyon, was declared out Monday morning. Ten-Mile Fire: (renamed Eight Mile Fire) was declared out on Sunday.

(renamed Eight Mile Fire) was declared out on Sunday. The Camp Bass Fire: North of Larry Creek off of the 1136A Road on the Stevensville Ranger District, started Sunday due to an abandoned campfire. After an engine and an initial attack module responded, the fire was declared out on Sunday night.

North of Larry Creek off of the 1136A Road on the Stevensville Ranger District, started Sunday due to an abandoned campfire. After an engine and an initial attack module responded, the fire was declared out on Sunday night. The Dominic Point Fire: Located in the Sapphire Mountains 8 miles east of Corvallis, is controlled and in patrol status.

There are four lightning-caused fires on the West Fork Ranger District in the Bitterroot-Selway Wilderness. Three of these fires grew over the weekend due to hotter, drier temperatures — the Wapiti, Lonely Mountain and Eagle Creek Fires. A point protection strategy was developed for all four fires.



The Wapiti Fire: Located 29 miles west of Conner, is in steep and rugged terrain. It was mapped at 513 acres after an infrared flight. Fire activity is smoldering, creeping and backing.

Located 29 miles west of Conner, is in steep and rugged terrain. It was mapped at 513 acres after an infrared flight. Fire activity is smoldering, creeping and backing. The Lonely Mountain Fire: Located 38 miles west of Conner, is also in steep and rugged terrain. After an infrared flight it was mapped at 303 acres.

Located 38 miles west of Conner, is also in steep and rugged terrain. After an infrared flight it was mapped at 303 acres. The Eagle Creek Fire: Located 39 miles west of Conner, is estimated to be 1/10 of an acre. There was no observed fire activity on Sunday.

Located 39 miles west of Conner, is estimated to be 1/10 of an acre. There was no observed fire activity on Sunday. The Waldo Bar Fire: Located 32 miles west of Conner, was mapped at 25 acres. Fire activity was smoldering, creeping and backing.

Smoke Update

According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, over the weekend, there were several active wildfires burning just west of Ravalli County in central Idaho. The largest being the Island Creek Fire, which has grown to 10,743 acres.

High temperatures are expected to approach the low 90s on Monday. However, precipitation should gradually push north each day this week, with the best chances for precipitation between Wednesday and Thursday.