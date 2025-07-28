Bitterroot National Forest wildfire update (July 28)

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest was reporting on Monday afternoon more than 800 confirmed lightning strikes on the forest in the past 48 hours.

The Observation Point Fire remains the largest wildfire in the area. It's burned 105 acres south of Hamilton and is 57% contained.

Forest officials report fire activity was minimal Sunday as the blaze continues to burn in remote, steep, and rocky terrain in the Lost Horse Canyon.

There are 80 people assigned to the fire.

Lost Horse Road (Forest Road #429) remains closed to the public.

The weekend’s strong thunderstorms sparked 12 new fires on the Bitterroot National Forest.

Dominic Butte Fire: Located in the Sapphire Mountains eight miles east of Corvallis, the fire has grown to approximately 20 acres. Current resources include 4 crews, 2 engines, 2 water tenders, and 3 helicopters for water drops. Air tankers out of Missoula were also used Sunday for fire retardant drops. Willow Mountain Road (Forest Road #1302) is currently closed. Fire managers are asking the public to avoid the area and give fire crews and aviation resources space to operate safely.

Buckhorn Saddle Fire: Located 9 miles east of Grantsdale off Skalkaho Highway. The fire is currently 1/10 acre in size. A helicopter is on scene making water drops. Additional resources are en route.

Black Bear Fire: Located 10 miles east of Grantsdale off Skalkaho Highway. The fire is currently 1/10 acre in size. It is staffed by two firefighters.

Switchback Fire: Located in the Sapphire Mountains, 13 miles east of Darby. The fire is currently 1/10 acre in size. Six Smokejumpers are working to contain the fire.

Pan Lake Fire: Located on the West Fork Ranger District, 42 miles SW of Connor. The fire is currently 2 acres in size. Initial attack resources included 10 firefighters. Crews are continuing line construction today.

Seven of the new lightning-caused fires have been controlled.