Bitterroot National Forest wildfire update (July 29)

HAMILTON — The Bitterroot National Forest is providing an update on several fires that are burning in Ravalli County.

Darby-Sula Ranger District



Observation Point Fire: 10 miles south of Hamilton in Lost Horse Canyon. The fire remains 105 acres in size and is 57% contained. Firefighters are continuing mop-up, supported by aviation as needed. Click here for additional information.

Tin Cup Fire: 6 miles west of Darby. The lightning-caused fire is 1 acre in size. Initial attack resources included 4 rappelers and 1 helicopter for water drops. The crew is continuing fire line construction.

Halford Fire: 13 miles southwest of Connor. The lightning-caused fire is 1/10 acre in size. Initial attack resources included one engine. Firefighters are completing mop-up today.

Stevensville Ranger District



Dominic Butte Fire: 8 miles east of Corvallis in the Sapphire Mountains. The fire has grown to 28 acres. Current resources include 4 crews, 2 engines, 2 water tenders, and 2 helicopters for water drops. A heavy equipment task force has also been ordered to assist with fire line construction. Willow Mountain Road (Forest Road #1302) remains closed to the public. Firefighters will continue fire line construction supported by aviation resources. Click here for additional information.

Fires Contained/Declared Out in the past 24 hours



Pan Lake Fire: 2 acres (lightning)

Spring Gulch Fire: 1/10 acre (lightning)

Castle Fire: 1/10 acre (lightning)

Buckhorn Saddle Fire: 1/10 acre (lightning)

Black Bear Fire: 1/10 acre (lightning)

Willow Fire: 1/10 acre (lightning)

Firefighters have responded to 73 wildfires this year on the Bitterroot National Forest, 14 of which were human-caused.