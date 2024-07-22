Blacktail Canyon Fire near Butte at 68 acres, evacuation warning still in place

BUTTE — The Blacktail Canyon Fire burning southeast of Butte between Interstate 90 and Highway 2 is estimated to be 68 acres in size as of Monday morning.

The fire was initially estimated at 150 acres on Friday evening.

An evacuation warning remains in place for Blacktail Canyon Road southeast of Homestake Road and Homestake Road east of Blacktail Canyon Road. An evacuation warning means residents should be prepared to evacuate but are not yet under an order to leave.

There are 159 total personnel assigned to the fire.

Here is the Monday morning update on fire activity and planned actions from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest:

The fire stayed within its current footprint again yesterday.



Three “hotshot” crews began construction of direct fireline (immediately adjacent to the fire’s edge) by removing fuels and mitigating “snag” hazards, starting at the southwest corner of the fire in the Beaver Pond Meadows area and progressing northerly along both flanks or sides of the fire. Additional crews assisted with fireline construction by mid-day, bringing the total number of crews to five. These crews will “spike out” or camp near the fire to decrease travel time back and forth, maximizing efficiency and increasing firefighter safety. Helicopters will supply the firefighters with food and water through aerial delivery of “sling loads” attached to the bottom of the helicopter with a lead line and swivel.



The interior of the fire continues to burn in large amounts of dead and down lodgepole pine trees, posing additional hazards and affecting on-the-ground progress. Ensuring firefighter safety and protecting life and property are of the utmost importance during any incident.



Working in cooperation with the Butte-Silver Bow officials, fire managers have identified and prioritized critical values at risk, focusing available resources and current efforts on the protection of the private structures in the Blacktail Canyon, Homestake Road and Passmore Canyon areas. (Local Fire Department engines have provided structure assessments.)

The Blacktail Canyon Fire was first reported on Friday, July 19. The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.