Bowles Creek Fire at 6,985 acres; 23% contained

HAMILTON - Some growth is being reported from the Bowles Creek Fire which is burning west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze has grown from 6,847 acres to 6,985 acres with containment remaining at 23% as of Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Motorists traveling along Skalkaho Road are urged to drive with caution as firefighters will be present along the roadway.

There are 165 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.