Bowles Creek Fire holding steady at 6,800 acres; 20% contained

HAMILTON - Little change is being reported from the Bowles Creek Fire which is burning west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze remains at 6,847 acres and is 20% contained as of Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Fire managers report that with lower temperatures, increased relative humidity, and precipitation in the area, fire activity was limited on Saturday.

Motorists traveling along Skalkaho Road, are urged to drive with caution as firefighters will be present along the roadway throughout the day.

There are 208 people assigned to the blaze which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.